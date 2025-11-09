Omni Network (OMNI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $49.39 Million

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 111% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $49.39 million and $789.28 thousand worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.70 or 0.00003563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102,558.78 or 0.98813969 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network’s launch date was April 17th, 2024. Omni Network’s total supply is 13,355,933 tokens. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 13,355,933.43 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 3.73488315 USD and is up 112.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $780,357.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

