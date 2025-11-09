B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.42. 9,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 30,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

