Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. IFC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

