Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.40. 106,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 67,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

About Brighthouse Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

