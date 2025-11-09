TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.84 and last traded at GBX 53.40. Approximately 592,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,101,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.64.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

