Stack Capital Group (OTC:STCGF) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Stack Capital Group Inc. (OTC:STCGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.8940 and last traded at $8.8940. 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stack Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Stack Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stack Capital Group

Stack Capital Group Stock Performance

Stack Capital Group Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

(Get Free Report)

Stack Capital Group Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on investing in growth and late-stage private businesses in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stack Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stack Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.