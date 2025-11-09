Western Alaska Minerals (CVE:WAM) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 365,920 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 110,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Western Alaska Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$72.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.93.

About Western Alaska Minerals

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Round Top Property that consists of 92 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley and Nulato mining districts of Alaska; the Honker Property that consists of 24 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley mining district of Alaska; and the Illinois Creek Mine Project covering a total area of approximately 73,000 acres located in Alaska.

