Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,474.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,685,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,578,254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $151,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,828 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,205 shares of company stock worth $9,423,501. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

