Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (up from $277.00) on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Dave from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Dave from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dave from $229.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.25.

Shares of Dave stock traded up $11.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.45. The company had a trading volume of 748,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.08. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 3.89. Dave has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $286.45.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The fintech company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.95. Dave had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 65.86%. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.09 million. Dave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dave will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the fintech company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov sold 4,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.06, for a total value of $1,077,811.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,427.82. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Imran Khan sold 8,535 shares of Dave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $1,858,069.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,642,264.50. This represents a 14.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 226,943 shares of company stock valued at $50,301,987 in the last quarter. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Dave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dave during the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

