Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

RZLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Rezolute from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RZLT

Rezolute Price Performance

RZLT stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 2,048,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,891. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.07.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,034,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rezolute by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,410,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,455,000 after purchasing an additional 387,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Rezolute by 56.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,886,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,234 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rezolute by 77.4% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rezolute by 29.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rezolute

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.