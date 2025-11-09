PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

PRCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Shares of PRCT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.98. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 41.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

