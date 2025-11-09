Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. 65,611,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,569,396. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,316,205 shares in the company, valued at $18,426,870. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,384.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,147 shares of company stock valued at $577,593 over the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 522.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 350,965 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 294,539 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.