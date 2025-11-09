Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners set a $28.00 target price on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Argus set a $27.00 price target on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.67. 30,888,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,709,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $4,768,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 402,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,606.72. The trade was a 41.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,600. This represents a 40.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,192,325 shares of company stock worth $22,818,215 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after buying an additional 1,820,249 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 156,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Country Club Bank boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 502,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 176,994 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 878,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

