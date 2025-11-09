Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 872 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $210,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. IFC Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.71. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

