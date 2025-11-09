GS Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

GS Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

