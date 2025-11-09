Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $400,092. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.47.

NYSE:PNC opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

