Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $8.33 Million Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,037,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 114,942 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 21.6% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $303.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

