ITV (LON:ITV) Trading 15% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) rose 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.35 and last traded at GBX 77.88. Approximately 47,380,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 18,833,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 112 to GBX 105 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 105.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITV
ITV Stock Performance
ITV Company Profile
ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.
ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Investors Have Flocked to 2 Unorthodox ETFs This Month
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.