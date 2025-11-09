Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 20% – Here’s Why

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 256,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 114,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.07.
About Rokmaster Resources
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rokmaster Resources
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Investors Have Flocked to 2 Unorthodox ETFs This Month
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.