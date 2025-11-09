Profund Advisors LLC Sells 8,816 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in Salesforce by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 28,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.7% during the second quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.0% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,372 shares of company stock worth $18,317,866. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $239.92 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

