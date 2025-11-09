Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $123,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,717,000. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 164.5% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,319,000 after buying an additional 1,678,665 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after buying an additional 1,104,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after buying an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $829,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,329 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $144.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $146.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

