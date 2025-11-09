Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $91.31 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $682.33 million and approximately $91.31 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,321,341,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,410,780,136 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is www.curve.finance. Curve DAO Token’s official message board is news.curve.fi. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

