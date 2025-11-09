Rathbones Group PLC Buys 4,246 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.3% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Booking worth $312,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 target price (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,121.23.

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total value of $3,213,456.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,162,642.46. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,940.00 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,311.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,407.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $83.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

