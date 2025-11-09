Synthetix (SNX) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00000817 BTC on exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $287.97 million and approximately $26.03 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,558.78 or 0.98813969 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 343,889,850 coins and its circulating supply is 339,466,216 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
