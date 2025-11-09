Celanese (NYSE:CE) & Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Head-To-Head Survey

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) and Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celanese has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Celanese”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $4.15 billion 7.25 $330.91 million $1.70 37.76 Celanese $9.94 billion 0.46 -$1.52 billion ($28.27) -1.46

Novozymes A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Celanese. Celanese is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Celanese’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A Celanese -16.30% 10.48% 2.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Celanese shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Celanese shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Novozymes A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Celanese pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Novozymes A/S pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Celanese pays out -0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Novozymes A/S and Celanese, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 0 1 0 1 3.00 Celanese 3 10 7 0 2.20

Celanese has a consensus price target of $56.11, suggesting a potential upside of 35.56%. Given Celanese’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celanese is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Summary

Celanese beats Novozymes A/S on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services. In addition, the company provides dishwashing, softener, microbial and medical cleaning services. Further, it provides corn, cotton, forages, peanuts, pulses, soybeans, wheat, small grains, bioyield, and biocontrol solutions; warm water species, recirculating aquaculture system; animal health and nutrition solutions; fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, and starch modification solutions. Additionally, the company provides carbon capture, leather and textiles solutions; enzyme solutions, including corn and wheat separation, liquefaction, saccharification, filtration, isomerization, maltose, and specialties solutions; warm water species and recirculating aquaculture system solutions; human health solutions, comprising brain, oral, protective and immune, and gastrointestinal health solutions; ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, education, wastewater, and sewage sludge, and renewable diesel solutions; agriculture and industry, biogas food waste, food waste, biocatalysis, cell culture, diagnostics, enzyme, and biogas solutions. Furthermore, it provides lipases, proteases, oxidoreductases, and carbohydrases. Novozymes A/S was founded in 1925 and is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. The Acetyl Chain segment produces and supplies acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals; and organic solvents and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. It also offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. In addition, it provides redispersible powders (RDP) for use in construction applications, including flooring, plasters, insulation, tiling, and waterproofing. Celanese Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

