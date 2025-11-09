Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Crescent Biopharma Price Performance

CBIO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 144,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $256.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.50. Crescent Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $44.77.

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of ($0.75) million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Biopharma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $4,221,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

