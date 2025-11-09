UXLINK (UXLINK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.83 Million

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. UXLINK has a total market cap of $22.75 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UXLINK has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UXLINK token can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UXLINK Token Profile

UXLINK launched on July 17th, 2024. UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,470,193 tokens. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial. The official website for UXLINK is www.uxlink.io. UXLINK’s official message board is blog.uxlink.io. The Reddit community for UXLINK is https://reddit.com/r/uxlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UXLINK

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 607,470,193 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.03675108 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $2,205,053.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

