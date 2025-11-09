First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIBK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. 852,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,005. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $36.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.83.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.71 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.32%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 13,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $440,114.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 959,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,777,807.81. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 244,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,491.40. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 63,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,251 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 63.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 139.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,485.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

