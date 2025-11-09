district0x Trading Down 6.3% This Week (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. district0x has a total market capitalization of $18.70 million and $53.12 thousand worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x token can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, district0x has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get district0x alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103,035.51 or 0.99579572 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About district0x

district0x was first traded on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.