Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EOLS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Evolus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOLS

Evolus Price Performance

Insider Activity at Evolus

Evolus stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,946. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.

In other news, Director Brady Stewart acquired 30,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 88,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,449.78. This represents a 51.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $42,972.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 89,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,516.99. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the second quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Evolus by 988.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.