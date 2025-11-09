Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 729 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 246,310 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.96.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of AMAT opened at $230.07 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $242.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.31 and its 200 day moving average is $184.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

