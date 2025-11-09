Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. D. Boral Capital boosted their target price on Crexendo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Securities set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Crexendo from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crexendo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,702. Crexendo has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $204.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crexendo had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.75%.The company had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 238,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,469.56. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Korn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,441.72. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $244,750. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crexendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 268,004 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

