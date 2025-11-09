HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Trading Down 9% – Here’s Why

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $3.02. 43,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 826,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

HCWB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HCW Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($6.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($8.59). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HCW Biologics stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.69% of HCW Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

