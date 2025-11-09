Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Trading 11.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) were up 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.2191 and last traded at $0.2069. Approximately 172,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 282,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1857.

Defense Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Wicheeda Project consisting of 6 claims covering an area of 8,301 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

