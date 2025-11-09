Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.67. 72,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 749,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Ainos Trading Down 8.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

