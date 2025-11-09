Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Shares Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNYGet Free Report) shares traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.5325 and last traded at $26.5325. 57 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a positive change from Genting Singapore’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 468.0%.

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

