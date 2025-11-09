Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

SYBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.94. 126,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,173. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.66. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $83.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 24.50%.The business had revenue of $120.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Hardy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.53 per share, for a total transaction of $133,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,060. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $180,137.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,939,569.44. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 283,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

