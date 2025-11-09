22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock remained flat at $1.24 during trading on Friday. 196,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.07. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $394.02.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($16.79) by $15.73. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 344.13% and a negative net margin of 80.22%.The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 255.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,536 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned 7.47% of 22nd Century Group worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

