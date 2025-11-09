148,351 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Acquired by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $370.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

