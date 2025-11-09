King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in American Express Company $AXP

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,771 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of American Express worth $194,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,648 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:AXP opened at $368.90 on Friday. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $370.00. The firm has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. HSBC set a $295.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.