Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 9,250 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day moving average of $168.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

