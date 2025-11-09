Head to Head Review: Rogers (NYSE:ROG) and Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) and Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Data I/O has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rogers has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Data I/O and Rogers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data I/O -11.49% -14.60% -10.62% Rogers -8.35% 2.90% 2.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

37.0% of Data I/O shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Data I/O shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Rogers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Data I/O and Rogers”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data I/O $22.70 million 1.19 -$3.09 million ($0.40) -7.20 Rogers $801.50 million 1.89 $26.10 million ($3.63) -23.19

Rogers has higher revenue and earnings than Data I/O. Rogers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Data I/O, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Data I/O and Rogers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data I/O 1 1 1 1 2.50 Rogers 1 0 2 1 2.75

Data I/O currently has a consensus price target of $5.22, suggesting a potential upside of 81.25%. Rogers has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Data I/O’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Data I/O is more favorable than Rogers.

Summary

Rogers beats Data I/O on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs. The company offers PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems, such as PSV2800 automated programming system which focuses on high-volume manufacturing in a lower cost platform; PSV7000 automated programming system for security deployment upgrades; PSV5000 automated programming system that combines mid-range capacity and supports security deployment; and PSV3500 automated programming system which provides basic programming needs. It also provides SentriX security deployment system; and LumenX and non-automated FlashPAK III programming systems. In addition, the company offers hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, internet of things, and industrial, as well as electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure. This segment sells its products under the curamik, ROLINX, RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, CLTE Series, TMM, AD Series, DiClad, CuClad Series, Kappa, COOLSPAN, TC Series, IsoClad, MAGTREX, IM, 2929 Bondply, SpeedWave Prepreg, RO4400/RO4400T, and Radix names. The EMS segment provides engineered material solutions, including polyurethane and silicone materials used in cushioning, gasketing, sealing, and vibration management applications; customized silicones used in flex heater and semiconductor thermal applications; and polytetrafluoroethylene and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene materials used in wire and cable protection, electrical insulation, conduction and shielding, hose and belt protection, vibration management, cushioning, gasketing and sealing, and venting applications. This segment sells its products under the PORON, BISCO, DeWAL, ARLON, eSorba, XRD, Silicone Engineering, and R/bak names. The Other segment provides elastomer components; and elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks for applications in the general industrial and automotive markets under the ENDUR and NITROPHYL names. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

