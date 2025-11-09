Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) & Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Financial Survey

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sohu.com and Uber Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $594.65 million 0.75 -$100.27 million $4.17 3.57 Uber Technologies $43.98 billion 4.35 $9.86 billion $7.78 11.83

Analyst Ratings

Uber Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sohu.com. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uber Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sohu.com and Uber Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 1 1 0 2.50 Uber Technologies 0 8 30 2 2.85

Sohu.com presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.32%. Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $108.26, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Uber Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sohu.com has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com 22.70% -6.37% -3.74% Uber Technologies 33.54% 68.17% 29.80%

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Sohu.com on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates Focus (www.focus.cn), which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers interactive online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, it provides paid subscription and interactive broadcasting services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants to grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in digital marketplace including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking; and provides on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small-and medium-sized business to global enterprises. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

