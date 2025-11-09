Comparing DevvStream (DEVS) & Its Peers

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DevvStream to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of DevvStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of DevvStream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DevvStream has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DevvStream’s rivals have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DevvStream N/A N/A -140.26% DevvStream Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DevvStream and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares DevvStream and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DevvStream $30,000.00 N/A -0.66 DevvStream Competitors $48.56 million -$19.62 million 92.69

DevvStream’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DevvStream. DevvStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DevvStream and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DevvStream 1 0 0 0 1.00 DevvStream Competitors 215 264 217 3 2.01

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 66.42%. Given DevvStream’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DevvStream has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

DevvStream rivals beat DevvStream on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About DevvStream

DevvStream Holdings Inc. is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc., formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

