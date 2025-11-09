Chiliz Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $344.59 million and $5.27 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 10,091,081,952 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chiliz is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is www.chiliz.com/blog.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

