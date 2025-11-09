SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 40% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 40% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $182.96 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00002047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00003620 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.14783509 USD and is down -6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $144,764.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.