Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 2.3% – Here’s Why

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.51 and last traded at $117.1860. Approximately 17,157,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 16,179,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

