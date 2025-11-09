Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Astronics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Astronics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of ATRO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.98. 445,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,511. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. Astronics has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The business had revenue of $211.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Astronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Mulato sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $43,082.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,678.56. This represents a 51.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the first quarter valued at $3,070,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,521,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

