Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Founder Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Founder Group Limited is a pure-play, end-to-end EPCC solutions provider for solar PV facilities principally in Malaysia. The company’s primary focus is large-scale solar projects and commercial and industrial solar projects. Founder Group Limited is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.
