Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Founder Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Founder Group Price Performance

About Founder Group

Shares of FGL stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.44. 3,864,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,464,776. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63. Founder Group has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $5.00.

Founder Group Limited is a pure-play, end-to-end EPCC solutions provider for solar PV facilities principally in Malaysia. The company’s primary focus is large-scale solar projects and commercial and industrial solar projects. Founder Group Limited is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.

