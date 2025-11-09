QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QuantaSing Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.52.

Shares of QSG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.08. 497,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,895. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $311.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.98. QuantaSing Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $15.64.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $86.25 million for the quarter. QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 47.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that QuantaSing Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QuantaSing Group during the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in QuantaSing Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in QuantaSing Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in QuantaSing Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

